The ongoing invasion of Ukraine, by the Russian army has intensified as Russian troops have entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city and the Ukrainian defense forces have entered into a stubborn resistance on the streets of Kyiv, the capital city. This has resulted in the disruption of much of the nation’s internet connection, and now, Elon Musk is stepping up to fill the gap.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is now active in Ukraine, and more terminals are en route. SpaceX’s Starlink network aims to bring high-speed, low-latency internet to all parts of the globe, transcending geographical barriers and other obstacles to reach areas where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach.

This came after Musk hearkened to the plea of Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Twitter. Fedorov pleaded with Musk to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations, which will enable unhindered satellite-based communications, and address “sane Russians” to stand against the Russian invasion.

“While you try to colonize Mars, Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” read Fedorov’s tweet.

This could not have come at a better time, since the internet service in the besieged country has seen “significant disruptions”, especially in the southern and eastern areas. This has happened ever since Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory and launched an offense on the eastern European country. Cybersecurity firm NetBlocks confirmed the same. But now, with Starlink Ukraine will not be isolated from the rest of the world.

Starlink has been Musk’s brainchild, and SpaceX has sent batch after batch of Starlink satellites into space over the past year. The current strength of Starlink’s constellation stands at over 2000 and aims to provide satellite-based internet access across the globe. Today, Starlink internet accounts for 1.45 lakh users in 25 countries.

With Starlink now active in Ukraine, people can now access high-speed, low-latency internet easily, although one might wonder how they can access it without the necessary equipment. Unless Russia decides to launch cyberattacks against foreign data centers, they will be unable to disable Ukrainian internet access, according to American businessman Jeremy Padawer.

Later, Fedorov thanked Musk and the country’s ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova, for their swift decisions that allowed them to activate Starlink in Ukraine.