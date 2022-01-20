Ever wondered how it would feel to play your favorite mobile games on your PC? Well, Google has just made that wish come true, as it is launching a limited beta of Google Play Games for PC in overseas markets, bringing popular Android games such as Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics on both laptops and desktops.

The beta test will roll out in three markets in Asia – Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Registrations begin today (the exact date and time will be announced by Google later on). If you were playing a game on your Android phone, and wish to continue playing on your laptop, you do not need to fear losing your progress as Google said that players will be able to pick up from where they left off when switching from another device, that is, the gameplay will sync between devices.

If you are a beta tester, you will have access to over 25 games – you can browse through the catalog, download the games, and then play it on your laptop or desktop. You can still earn Play Points while playing Android games on your PC. If this works, Google Play Games could have 25 billion monthly active users across multiple platforms.

There are a few requirements if you want to have Google Play Games on your PC, though, You need to have an OS that is Windows 10 or higher, any 8-crore processor, 8GB of RAM, any gaming-class GPU, and 20GB of free space.

The Google Play Games for PC is a new application, unveiled only a month ago at The Game Rewards, and yet is a sound move at a time the gaming industry has “leveled up.” With the number of gamers reaching new heights and the gaming frenzy continuing, more and more companies are focussing on the area. Recently, Microsoft strengthened its footprint in the gaming sector with the acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, which has received much flak over sexual harassment claims recently.

Microsoft is also planning to bring Android apps to its Windows 11 and built an underlying Windows Subsystem for Android.