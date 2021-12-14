The name of Sachin Tendulkar is not an unfamiliar one – the Master Blaster is most well-known for his exploits in the world of cricket. This time however, the former Indian cricketer is once again venturing into the startup investing domain, and has joined Spinny, the pre-owned car retailing platform.

That’s right, Tendulkar will now be joining Spinny as a strategic investor and lead brand endorser. It is not known how much Tendulkar invested in Spinny.

However, Tendulkar is not the first sportsperson to be involved with Spinny. The pre-owned car retail platform had, earlier this year, entered into a partnership with Indian professional badminton player and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. 2022 will witness Squad Spinny’s captains, along with other celebrated Spinny customers, lead a series of marketing initiatives that are focused on realizing the aspirations of a “billion car dreams.”

The Gurgaon-based Spinny provides a completely online used car buying and selling experience across several Indian cities such as Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. It simplifies the entire process by eliminating unnecessary charges and reducing the paperwork while focussing on the quality of the cars, transparency, and accountability, and offering personalized experiences to each and every customer. It sold over 9100 cars in 2020, while the total number of cars sold in the country from January 2020 to June 2021 exceeded 20, 000. It said that it had been selling over 2000 cars per month and expected to sell over 35, 000 cars this year.

The startup became a newly minted unicorn this November after it raised $283 million in its Series E funding round led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global, and Avenir Growth, and included the participation of other existing investors as well. The funding round valued Spinny at $1.8 billion, catapulting it into the unicorn club.

“Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. Entrepreneurs of today are creating solutions that cater to this ambition. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny – a team that aspires to create solutions the right way. The team has adopted timeless values to achieve excellence in their business – trust, transparency, and integrity. I am now a part of this family, and together we hope to keep getting better every day in everything we do,” Tendulkar said.

Niraj Singh, founder, and CEO of Spinny said, “Having him on board with Spinny is absolutely heart-warming, and we are proud to welcome our newest captain of Squad Spinny, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar,”.