TikTok and Clubhouse have been two success stories in recent times – they may be younger than the other social media platforms out there, but that has not stopped them to rise to the top. In fact, their success has led the other social media platforms to venture into new horizons to emulate their success – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others have rolled out features that strongly resemble those offered by TikTok or Clubhouse (like Instagram Reels or Twitter Spaces). The latest feature that is being tested by Twitter is in the same vein.

Twitter has been rolling out several new features this year, and this trend seems to continue even as it had a change of guard at the top. The popular micro-blogging site has ventured into several new areas this year, such as live audio, communities, subscriptions, and newsletters, to diversify its revenues and attract and retain both creators and users.

Now, Twitter is working on a vertical feed for the Explore tab for its platform, something that is very similar to what is offered by TikTok. With the vertical feed, users will be able to swipe up to see videos, photos, and text-based tweets.

It is currently being tested on both Android and iOS for select users in certain countries who use Twitter in English. It is divided into two further sub-categories named “Trending” and “For You.” The new Explore experience will be a more personalized one which is slated to make it easier for users to unwind, find new interests, see what is happening across the globe, and discover the best content that is trending at the moment.

“Does your Explore tab look different? It means you’re a part of our latest test. Exciting, right? We’re testing a new experience in India to help you discover the best content. Available to some of you who use Twitter in English and are on the latest version of Android or iOS,” read a tweet from the official Twitter India account.

The company is also working on a feature that will let users have more control over their sensitivity labels – a one-time warning implementation for new photos and videos where users will be able to flag their posts to highlight that they are associated with violence, nudity or are sensitive in general.

“People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning,” Twitter wrote on its official Twitter Safety account.