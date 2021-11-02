SpaceX has its eyes set on the skies, whether it be sending rockets or launching satellites for its Starlink constellation. This time, it is the latter – SpaceX now has its wholly-owned subsidiary in India as it aims to start launching broadband and other satellite-based communication services in the country.

Currently, SpaceX is preparing to apply for licenses from the local government. The subsidiary, registered under the name Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, was announced by Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink Country Director India, in a post on LinkedIn.

“Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100% owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL – Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. Happy Birthday, SSCPL. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts, etc,” the post read.

Companies are required to set up subsidiaries in India to provide internet in the country. Once the local unit has been set up and the company has received the necessary licenses from the government, they can start rolling out services to the masses. Starlink claims to have received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India.

SpaceX has an ambitious goal when it comes to India – it plans to “carry on the business of telecommunication services” including satellite broadband internet services, content storage, and streaming, multi-media communication, as well as deal in devices such as satellite phones, network equipment, wired and wireless communication devices, data transmission and reception equipment.

It aims to provide no less than 2,00,000 Starlink devices across 1,60,000 in India by December 2022, 80% of which will be in rural districts. It also aims to focus on rural development and in partnership with NITI Aayog, identify 12 districts in the country for the initial deployment of Starlink.