Boston-based startup Thrasio has raised over $1 billion in its all-equity Series D financing round, led by global technology investor Silver Lake and Advent International. The round included participation from existing investors including Upper90, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., PEAK6 Investments, and Corner Capital.

The valuation of the startup after the round has not been ascertained.

The three-year-old start-up, founded by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman, is known to acquire top-rated and fast-growing third-party sellers on Amazon and provide them with technology, digital marketing, and sales chops to accelerate growth. It has raised $3.4 billion to date and has seen accelerated growth in recent times. In fact, it now has 200 brands, and had $500 million revenue and $100 million in profit last year, and is now set to have $1 billion in revenue.

The startup has also been in talks to go public via a merger with Michael Klein’s SPAC company Churchill Capital Corp. V, however, the deal fell through later on.

According to the startup, the proceeds from the round would be utilized towards the acquisition of more brands and the expansion of its distribution through additional channels. “Local teams will leverage Thrasio’s proven model and industry-leading funding to find valuable online brands in these and other relatively untapped markets,” Thrasio said in a press release.

It is currently at a rate of buying 1.5 businesses per week. It clocked its biggest set of transactions to date in September after it bought makers of mattress protectors, camping equipment, and home-bedding.

It has had a presence in the UK, Germany, China, and Japan over the last year, and has plans to enter the Indian market and explore other online retail platforms. India is a key market for many firms and startups, including Amazon, so it is no surprise that it has caught the eye of Thrasio.

“Thrasio created the Amazon aggregator category, and their innovative approach and impressive growth have brought a lot of attention to this space,” said Greg Mondre, co-CEO, and Stephen Evans, managing director, of Silver Lake.

“We believe Carlos Cashman and his team are well-positioned to accelerate their growth and build the preeminent next-generation, technology-driven consumer goods company. We’re excited to partner with Carlos, his team, and the existing shareholders as the company enter the next phase of growth.”