Google’s event on October 19 unveiled more than the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro – it also revealed the all-new Pixel Pass, Google’s answer to Apple’s iPhone subscription plan. The all-in-one subscription service includes YouTube Premium (which excludes the annoying ads), YouTube Music Premium, 200GB storage on Google One, Preferred Care coverage in order to cover screen repairs, replacements, and accidental damage coverage for an additional year, and Google Play Pass, offering a free selection of apps and games without in-app purchase or ads.

Coming at $45 per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 per month for the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel Pass also allows users to purchase a Pixel smartphone for low monthly installments instead of paying a lump sum for it. According to Google, those who subscribe to Pixel Pass will be eligible for an upgrade after two years.

You can purchase the subscription via Google Fi, as well as the Google Store. The waiver of $5 off users’ monthly Google Fi plan (which comes up to $414 savings over two years) is another incentive to get a Pixel Pass subscription. In fact, if you pay for Pixel Pass as a subscription from Google Store, you can save up to $294 over the course of two years.

However, if subscribers cancel before the two years are up, they will have to pay off the remaining value of the Pixel device early at its regular “non-discounted price” and will no longer have access to the bundled services.

Once you have received your first Pixel Pass bill, your ongoing subscriptions to Google Play Pass and Google One will be automatically canceled, while you have to manually cancel your subscriptions to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. You can also share your Google One or Play Pass benefits with up to 5 additional family members at no extra cost.