October 2021 continues to unveil surprises – 24 hours after Apple “unleashed” the new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and the M1 Max and M1 Pro chips, Google now brings to you the latest additions to its Pixel family – Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The devices have been at the epicenter of numerous speculations and rumors (courtesy of the leaks and teasers) and were unveiled tonight at Google’s “Pixel Fall Launch” event.

What do the two devices bring to the table? They are the first ones to be powered by Google’s custom Tensor silicon SoC, which has been built to enhance Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities on the new devices. It allows the phone to process more information on the device itself instead of sending it to the cloud.

The Tensor chip is a game-changer and will be optimized for efficiency. In fact, the chip is said to make the Pixel 6 80% faster than the Pixel 5, which runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset and Google’s Titan M2 security chip.

They come with a new design that features Gorilla Glass Victus, an IP68 rating for water and dust protection, and a camera strip running through the width of the smartphone. Additionally, the devices come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display at 411 ppi (the Pixel 6) and a 6.7-inch QHD+ display at 512 ppi (the Pixel 6 Pro) whose refresh rate varies from 10Hz to 120Hz. The refresh rate for the Pixel 6 is 90Hz. The batteries have improved as well – the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro have 4,614 and 5,003mAh batteries, respectively. Wireless charging is available, and should you opt for traditional charging, the 30W USB-C plug provides half a charge in half an hour.

Both of them come with facial recognition and 33W fast charging support and are equipped with the new Android 12 out of the box, as well as a quick in-display fingerprint reader. As for storage, the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage. The devices also sport the Calling Assistance feature, which offers projected call wait times for toll-free numbers, and improved Assistant Voice typing.

Coming to cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary shooter along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while the Pixel 6 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes the same primary wide-angle sensor and ultra-wide-angle sensor on the Pixel 6 along with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 4X optical zoom. This makes the Pixel 6 Pro the first Pixel smartphone to come with three cameras. The front-facing cameras of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have eight megapixels and 84-degree field-of-view and 11 megapixels and 94-degree field of view, respectively.

Last but not the least, we come to the prices. The Google Pixel 6 launches at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro comes at $899. You can pre-order them now, and are set to launch on October 28.