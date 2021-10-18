While Apple did not create the truly wireless earphones category, its AirPods did take it mainstream. The company has managed to create huge hype among its wireless earphones, and while there have been numerous updates to the AirPods lineup, the base AirPods themselves have not seen any major changes for quite some time. Well, that ends now. During its Unleashed event, Apple announced AirPods 3, the latest version of its wireless earphones, adding a revamped design, better battery life and much more.

With this new launch, the Cupertino tech giant is looking to blur the lines between AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is reflected in the earphone’s design. Apple has designed the new earphones with a shorter stem, something that is akin to the Pro Model that we have come to know and love. Moreover, as opposed to previous leaks, the ear pods do not have a silicone tip.

The charging case adopts a similar design as AirPods Pro, albeit slightly wider than the previous model.

Apple has also announced a new feature called Adaptive EQ, which will adjusts frequencies of what you are hearing to what you are supposed to hear. The company says that this will provide the most personalized listening experience available.

Moreover, the company has also included Spatial audio in the new earphones, something that is usually seen in the Pro model only. It takes 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos content and applies directional audio filters, placing sound in a 3D sphere. However, despite what many had hoped for, AirPods 3 will not come with active noise cancellation. While it is definitely a bummer, this will allow Apple to make sure that people still invest the money to buy AirPods Pro.

Last but not least, and this is a big one, the new AirPods will come with better battery life-addressing a major issue that many owners have had with the Apple branded devices for year. Apple promises up to 6 hours of battery life on the AirPods 3, extending to 30 hours with the case. Moreover, 5 minutes of charging is enough to get 1 hour of listening time.

AirPods 3 come priced at $179, and will start shipping next month. Orders start today.