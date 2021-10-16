InMobi, a company that offers solutions relating to content, monetization and marketing technologies to businesses, helping them fuel growth, has acquired Appsumer, a platform that provides insights for mobile app advertisers. Together, the two companies will allow customers to not just access support InMobi’s end-to-end content, monetization and marketing stack, but also empower marketers to assess their performance marketing spend all in one place.

“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Solutions. “The solution makes it easy to map all mobile performance media investment to business outcomes; Shumel and his team are well-known industry leaders and visionaries in their field and will play an instrumental role in driving InMobi’s next wave of growth and innovation.”

InMobi operates an end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences, all of which work to activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere. Companies can use InMobi’s technology platform to get exclusive access to mobile intelligence, and create new paths to understand, identify, engage and acquire consumers.

The firm has already managed to create a footprint in San Francisco, London, and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai.

AppSumer, based out of London, is a platform for performance marketing teams at consumer mobile apps who want to accelerate user acquisition more effectively. It aggregates and normalizes cross-channel cost, attribution, revenue, and predictive data and visualizes it in an easy-to-use business intelligence (BI) tool for user acquisition (UA) teams. This gives marketers a single tool where they can make more effective optimization decisions and improve performance.

The platform is already very popular among organizations in London, and is being used by the likes of Lovoo, Miniclip, Trainline, Huuuge Games, and Picsart.

Together, the two firms intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using artificial intelligence (AI) to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help growth marketers more quickly experiment and iterate to optimize results from their user acquisition strategies.

As part of this acquisition, full Appsumer team will join InMobi, along with Shumel Lais, CEO and Founder, who will lead the division. However, the former will continue to operate as a separate entity.