Google is one of the biggest technology based companies in the world, and for good reason. The company has always been on the forefrontof innovation, and its latest offering utilizes the recently-unveiled AI Multitask Unified Model (MUM) to combine images and text in search queries. Google Lens, the company’s image recognition technology, is getting updated with MOM, which can understand information across text, images, and videos.

Thus, if you click a picture of an item with Google Lens, you can add a command saying that you are looking for similar products, and Google Lens will do the rest. This will soon be visible in search products, giving birth to “new ways to search and explore information in more natural and intuitive ways.”

Google Lens can be used to translate text in real-time, identifying plants and animals, copying and pasting from photos, and others, and soon, it will help in search as well. How is this useful? This will be beneficial in cases where users are unable to describe what they are looking for through words, and by leveraging MUM and combining both image and text, it will be easier for Google to deliver to the requests of the users. You can also utilize this feature to point at something you need help with, like fixing your cycles, and Google will recommend tutorials.

According to Google, this feature will roll out in the coming months. The company is making good on its word and looking to leverage AI technology to improve its search tools. Its new “Lens mode” on its iOS app will allow users in the US to search using any image on the internet. The Lens will soon be launched on Google Chrome on desktop as well. This means that people such as you and I can soon do reverse-image while on the Google iOS app or Chrome.

“One, what is really the question behind your query and how do we understand that; and to be able to do that in new ways and not just with text, voice or images. The second is helping you ask the next question when sometimes you don’t know what that should be. The third is just making it easy to explore information… the web is amazing with this vastness, but sometimes it can be a little bit overwhelming,” Liz Reid of Google Search said.