India has one of the biggest 2 wheeler automobile industry in the world, something that becomes clear every time you step out on an Indian street. However, this huge market is dominated by fossil fuel powered vehicles, and only a few players like Ather Energy have any offerings in the electric market. However, with the announcement and the hype around the Ola Scooter, it became evident that India is ready for a new generation of scooters. Now, it has been unveiled that Ola Electric managed to sell ₹600 crore worth of S1 scooters in one day, proving once and for all that the Indian scooter markets is never going to be the same.

The company claims that it sold 4 scooters every second for the past 24 hours. According to a statement, this is more than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day. In celebration, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, tweeted:

India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out! https://t.co/TeNiMPEeWX pic.twitter.com/qZtIWgSvaN — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 16, 2021

Ola Electric announced the launch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters in August, starting at ₹99,999 (including FAME II subsidies and excluding state government incentives, registration fee, and insurance cost), and ₹1,29,999 for the Pro model. The S1 Pro comes with a 3.97 kilowatt-hour (KwH) battery pack that is rated for a range of 181 km and boasts a top speed of 115 kmph. The S1 has a 2.98 kWh battery pack and a top speed of 90 km/h.

That’s not all, as these scooters have also been equipped with modern features such as WiFi, 4G, and Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, voice control, widgets, hill hold, reverse parking mode, disk brakes on both tires, and cruise control that activates at 40kmph, and navigation. This, according to Bhavish Aggarwal, makes Ola’s offerings the best scooters ever made, not just the best electric scooters.

Thus, it’s no surprise that so many scooters were bought in one day. However, this did have an impact on production plans, which is why Ola has announced that today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters, adding that those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close.