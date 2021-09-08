While the pandemic has been responsible for the derailment of offline events, Apple (along with other companies) has held such events online. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been known to unveil new products during its events in September, and it does not look to disappoint this time. Titled “California Streaming,” Apple’s fall event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 14, at 1 PM ET, where the new iPhones along with other highly-anticipated products are expected to be unpacked.

Invites for the same have already been sent out, and the event will be streamed straight from Apple Park and across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

While we do not know for sure what the event will unveil, Apple has officially confirmed that it will be releasing iPhone 13, the latest addition to the iPhone family, and Apple Watch Series 7. According to speculations, the iPhone 13 is expected to have several new features and come equipped with a smaller display notch, camera enhancements, ProMotion 120Hz display technology, improved sensors, the latest A15 chip, and more, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to have a new design and larger display.

According to a video released by Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, there are more speculations that the latest iPhone could be equipped with an astrophotography mode, or sport satellite links, enabling short satellite calls. Keep in mind that these are inferences drawn from the video, and so may not come true.

It is expected that four new models of iPhones will be released this time — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 will not be hogging the entire spotlight as the AirPods 3 could be unveiled on September 14 as well, along with updates to iOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS, as well as a new iPad mini and a new entry-level iPad.