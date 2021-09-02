Twitter has been focussing on ways to bring about monetization for creators, the latest of which was paid Ticketed Spaces for some iOS users. This time, the popular micro-blogging site has officially rolled out Super Follows, which will allow select users to charge others if they want to gain access to subscriber-only content.

That’s right – after opening applications for Super Follows in June, Twitter has finally launched the feature. For a monthly subscription fee, subscribers will get exclusive content. The subscription fee differs – there are options of $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 a month. If you are a paid subscriber, you will have your very own Super Follower badge, which will show up when you reply to tweets.

Now, popular accounts on Twitter can generate revenue from their followers. However, not everyone can have access to it since it is only open to users with at least 10,000 followers, are based in the US and are at least 18 years old, and have tweeted at least 25 times within the last 30 days. You can apply to be a part of Super Follows if you meet the above criteria, and if you are too late, you will be on the waitlist. If you are eligible, however, then you will be able to earn up to 97% of subscription revenue after third-party fees, until reaching a lifetime earnings limit of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products, after which the commission will increase from 3% to 20% on revenue after third-party fees.

The Super Follow button will be present next to the creator’s name, and followers can tap it to view a description of the exclusive offering and pricing. In the future, there will be options to sign up for different subscription tiers and the ability to subscribe anonymously.

Users, after opening the Twitter app and swiping the screen to the screen to pull up a menu, will see the “Monetization” option. There, they need to click on “Super Follows,” which will take them to a screen that will inform them how Super Follows works and how much they can earn from the monetization drive. Users can check if they are eligible by checking the “Check Eligibility” option.

The initial test group, for now, only includes iOS users in the US and Canada, and it is expected that the feature will roll out in the coming weeks. Twitter said that it will be available on Android and the web soon.

Twitter has been playing with different modes of monetization to attract and retain creators on its platform as it aims to overtake its rivals in the race. The recent developments in this space include paid Ticketed Spaces, a newsletter subscription option, a Tip Jar feature, and others.