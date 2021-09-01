Edtech start-up and leading start-up Codingal has raised $1.2 million in its latest seed funding round led by Y Combinator, Summer Capital, Day One Syndicate, and Rebright Partners. Prominent angel investors Nate Lipscomb (Senior Product Counsel, Youtube), Ganesh Rengaswamy (Managing Partner, Quona Capital), and Peter Weck (Co-founder, Simply Hired and StoryJumper) also participated in the round.

This comes after it had raised an angel round of $560,000 last November.

The seed funding round also included participation from angel investors Ashish Toshniwal (Founder, Y Media Labs), Viral Bajaria (Co-founder, 6Sense), Shashank Kumar (Co-Founder, Razorpay), Karthik Ramakrishnan (Senior Leader, Alexa), and Hiro Mizhushima (Angel investor and Japanese actor).

According to the start-up, which aims to increase its student base by 500,000 within a year, the proceeds from the funding round will be utilized towards further development of its platform for an improved and personalized learning experience, as well as to grow, nurture, and empower its community of coding teachers and K-12 students.

The one-year-old Codingal claims to have grown 30% month-on-month since September 2020, and it currently generates over 20% revenue from international customers. It was accepted into Y Combinator’s Winter Batch 2021 earlier this year and has already empowered over 100,000 students by motivating them to start learning coding via competitions and high-quality coding education. It offers live one-on-one classes which are taught by vetted and trained teachers who are experts at programming and only from a Computer Science background. The start-up claims that its curriculum is based on a standardized K-12 Computer Science Framework.

Codingal has worked with reputed educational institutions and technology companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, BITS Pilani, DPS, BGS National Public School, and others to host coding competitions and promote coding culture among school students. It has hosted over 100 coding competitions so far and received over 100,000 project and code submissions by students on its platform.

“Our mission is to inspire school kids to fall in love with coding, and we are building Codingal to deliver high-quality computer science education combined with world-class coding competitions. Codingal plans to build a robust passion economy marketplace for coding education that brings together the best-in-class educators and students who are eager to learn to code. We believe that we are just getting started and this fundraiser will help us realize our true ambitions. We are thankful to our investors for supporting us in our journey,” Vivek Prakash, co-founder & CEO of Codingal said.

“It is heartening to witness the inception and growth of a thriving community of students, parents, and highly trained teachers interested in coding,” said Satyam Baranwal, cofounder and COO, Codingal.