Today was ‘packed’ with some exciting new announcements from Samsung, which held its Unpacked event to launch its new line up of hardware products to avid customers. Apart from the new foldable devices and watches, the company also announced the new Galaxy Buds 2-the new truly wireless entry level earphones that will compete directly against the base Airpods and other wireless earphones on the market.

The device, which Samsung claims is the smallest and lightest pair of earphones it has made till date, will come equipped with three microphones, enabling not just noise cancellation but also high call quality.

Much like with every other mainstream wireless earphones, ANC (Active Noise cancellation) will be the most important factor for users, which will be achieved with the help of two of the three mics which will block out ambient noise.

Each earbud will feature a dual-speaker configuration, with a 6.5mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer in each driver. This will enable the Galaxy Buds 2 to deliver some of the best audio on the market, which is exciting for Samsung geeks like me.

However, the buds feature just IPX2 rating, so you really should not expect much in form of resistance from dust and splashes.

Now, coming to the battery, Samsung promises that the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer up to to five hours of continuous playback with noise cancellation enabled (or 20 hours including the case). However, with ANC turned off, the buds will last you a good 29 hours with 7.5 hours of earbuds playback.

The single charge performance is nice (while certainly not exceptional), standing at up to five hours of juice on a single charge.

The Buds will cost $149, and will start shipping from August 26.