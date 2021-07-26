The health-tech market has been on fire recently, with people becoming cautious of their general well being thanks to COVID 19 and the affect it has had on the entire healthcare infrastructure of the world. Companies like PharmEasy and HealthifyMe have seen traffic grow exponentially, making way for smaller players to enter and carve out a niche out of this vast market for themselves. One such startup-Veera Health, has raised $3Mn to fund its goal of building a modern, sophisticated platform for women healthcare.

The round, co led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Global Founders Capital, saw participation from Y Combinator, CloudNine Hospitals’ co-founder Rohit M.A. and Tinder India head Taru Kapoor.

The brain child of co-founders and sisters Shobhita and Shashwata Narain, Veera Health was built for one very specific goal-to help women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. The condition, which affects millions of women around the world for their entire lifetime, can lead to low quality of life. The sisters, who suffer from it themselves, have taken up the goal to improve the life of others who are affected by PCOS everyday.

The platform allows women to avail a subscription based service, which offers customized treatment plans created by PCOS experts like gynecologists, nutritionists, dermatologists and mental health experts.

Apart from just medical treatments, the platform also allows users to track their nutrition and mental well being, to provide a holistic approach to general well being of women. It also includes lifestyle coaching, making it a full package for the users’ every need.

It was the platform’s goal and promise that attracted the attention of Sequoia Capital India, which made it a part of its fifth cohort of Surge.

“Indian women are ready for a modern, high-quality healthcare experience. PCOS is a massive need—it’s a lifelong condition that seriously impacts quality of life for millions of women around the world. Our vision is to start with PCOS and continue to expand to more women’s health conditions,” CEO Shashwata Narain said. “Being part of the target market ourselves, we understand the issues better than anyone else and are excited to build something that we can ourselves use in our lifetime.”