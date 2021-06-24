TikTok, once one of the biggest social media platforms in India, was banned in the country last year after a border dispute with China, with the Indian government claiming that the app was sending personal user information to its neighboring country. This was followed by problems in other parts of the world as well, mainly US, which saw President Trump clashing with the social media company time and time again. Now, it looks like the clouds of uncertainty are lifting off of TikTok, as parent company ByteDance might be planning a return to India, according to report by Economic Times.

This comes as US is also shifting its stance on the app, with President Biden repealing the ban that was imposed by his predecessor.

The news originated when TikTok wrote to the IT ministry, claiming that it is in accordance with the new IT rules set up by the country, despite not being operational. Thus, if the report is to be believed, this might signal TikTok’s return to India.

Moreover, the company also said that geopolitical tensions should not business like it has, while noting that trade relationships between India and China have improved.

Just a few days ago, PUBG Mobile, which was banned on similar grounds as TikTok, returned to India under a new name-BattleGrounds India, after severing ties with its Chinese partner Tencent. Thus, TikTok returning to India would not be unprecedented, since there’s already an example to follow.

However, just a few days after return, it was found that BattleGrounds might be sending user data to servers in China, which has built up tension once again.

Nonetheless, TikTok says that it remains hopeful for a reply from the ministry, and if everything goes well, Instagram Reels might have some serious competition in India.