Tesla has ruled the electric market for quite some time, with a valuation that eclipses any of its competitors, thanks to perhaps the best fleet of electric cars on the market. While Tesla’s vehicles are already pretty popular among users, Elon Musk likes to always improve, and what could be a better improvement than the world’s fastest production car? At least that’s what Tesla claims the new Model S Plaid is-the world’s fastest production car.

Elon Musk went live today during the delivery event of the new version of Tesla’s Model S Sedan car. Much like the earlier Model S, the new Model S Plaid has 4 doors and seats 5 adults. But let’s be honest, no one cares how many doors the world’s “fastest production car” has, so let’s get down to the meaty part.

According to Elon Musk, with Plaid, the company was able to breach the 2 second barrier, meaning that S Plaid is the only production car that goes 0 to 60 in under 2 seconds. This, if true, is especially impressing because of the design of the car (4 doors), since that’s extra weight that the car has to carry. However, despite the 4 door design, Model S Plaid has the lowest drag coefficient of any production car, standing at 0.208.

Model S Plaid, according to Tesla, is also the fastest production car to complete a quarter mile in 9.23 seconds. It has a top speed of 200 miles and a peak power of 1,020 hp.

Plaid or not, Tesla cars have always had speed on their side. The issue has been in range, where users have had to plug in their car every few hours, especially on long trips. Well, not on the S Plaid. Musk claims that “even with the Prime motor, high performance, it’s got almost a 400 miles range, and with the dome model configuration, it’s got 412 miles range.” This is great for people who are tired of having to charge their old Model S every few hours.

However, if you still feel like battery is gonna be a problem for you, there’s a solution-lightning fast charging. Tesla has improved the super charging speed on the new Model S Plaid, allowing users to get a 187 miles of range in 15 minutes. Sure beats the heck out of gas, especially with the regular price hikes.

There’s also the new steering wheel design, that makes it look like a spaceship. However, as cool as the steering wheel looks, the star of the show is the infotainment system, which according to Tesla has PS5 level performance. That’s a bold claim to make, but if stands the test of time, it’d make Model S Plaid the first of its kind to have computing tech this powerful.

I know, it sounds too good to be true. But one look at the clean Cyberpunk gameplay showed during the event would change your mind.

Deliveries of the car have already started (hence the term ‘delivery event’). So if you’ve got the cash to spare, Model S Plaid is as good as it gets.