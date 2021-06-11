At its Summer Launch event on June 10, Chinese company OnePlus finally launched its latest device, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a successor to the OnePlus Nord launched in 2020, and the slimmest phone from the company since the OnePlus 6T, which was launched in October 2018 (with 7.9mm of thickness and weighing 170g). Equipped with 12GB of RAM, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and comes in three distinct color options – Blue Void (matte), Charcoal Ink (glossy), and Silver Ray.

You can buy the smartphone on Amazon and the company’s official website, and pre-booking for the device starts today, on Friday.

The CE in OnePlus Nord stands for Core Edition, and the latest addition to the Nord family “is built on the core aspects of the Nord experience, delivering powerful features at an even lighter price.” Thankfully, the device will not be a burden on our pockets, starting at a price of ₹22, 999 for the 6GB and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB and 128GB storage model costs at ₹24,999 while the 12GB and 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹27,999.

The Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, a 16MP front camera for selfies, and a 64MP triple rear camera, comes with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It also includes security features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It also has time-lapse support and includes an LED flash module, and includes a superlinear speaker with noise cancellation support. Its sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The phone comes with Oxygen OS1, and its 5G is able to achieve speeds of up to 2.95 Gb/s. Its 4,500mAh battery is 385mAh more than the one available on the OnePlus Nord, and comes with OnePlus’ proprietary Warp Charge 30T Plus technology, said to charge the phone from 0-70% in only an hour.

The company has announced several offers for the device, such as a ₹1,000 discount for customers purchasing with HDFC Bank credit card or via EMI transactions and benefits worth ₹500 off for those who purchase the OnePlus Band or the OnePlus Buds Z on the company’s website. The company added that the first 2000 pre-orders on the OnePlus Store App will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack for free. Additionally, OnePlus Red Cable members who pre-order the device on Amazon will receive a cashback of ₹500.