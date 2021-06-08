Apple’s WWDC bombarded us with new updates to its operating systems, just like every year. The company has been making the shift to homegrown, more powerful processors, and with great power, comes great desktop PCs. That’s right, you can’t talk about power with mentioning the strongest hardware devices-Desktop, and thus, it’s no surprise that Apple is showing love to macOS with some new updates.

macOS 12, or as Apple has named it, Monterey, has a specific focus on interconnectivity, especially with iPad. With the new Universal Control, customers who have both devices will now be able to use their iPad as a secondary screen. That’s right, from now on, you will be able to move your cursor to the edge of you macBook screen, and into the iPad, bridging the gap between desktop and tablets even further. The company said that Universal Control will work with more than 2 devices, so you never run out of screens (if you keep buying more iPads).

Safari is also getting a ‘new’ feature that has been around for quite some time now on Google Chrome-grouped tabs. From now on, users on Safari will be able to group tabs together, much like their Chrome using brethren. This will be coupled with a streamlined tab bar, to make web surfing better on Mac books.

Airplay to Mac will let users directly cast content to their Macs, which is a nice addition, since no one uses a TV anymore.

Moreover, shortcuts from iOS are coming to Macs as well, allowing users to link together a series of actions on Shortcuts together.