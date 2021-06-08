WWDC 2021 has been a much-anticipated event, and so far, it has not disappointed. With loads of features for its iOS and iPadOS, not to mention macOS as well, it has lived up to its reputation as the herald of major software changes for Apple devices. Below are the major announcements made regarding Apple’s WatchOS and tvOS.

1. WatchOS 8

The Apple Watch has received quite a few interesting updates. The Breathe app has been upgraded – it now sports a new Reflect feature to help users reflect on positive emotions by providing quotes or other inspirational meditation-adjacent phrases. Both Reflect and Breathe are part of the brand-new Mindfulness app, which makes its appearance on the Apple Watch for the first time ever.

The Contacts feature will now give you better access to your contacts. The latest upgrades will also be enabling you to send images and reply to messages with GIFS from the Apple Watch.

Additionally, the Apple Watch will now track respiratory rate as well, even when you are asleep. But wait, that is not all!

For watchOS 8 now has two new workouts, Tai Chi and Pilates. Also, there is now a new Portraits watchface, and you can pick your photo taken in a portrait mode as a watchface. Apple Watch also sports a redesigned Photos app, as well as Memories. The latest upgrade has also made it easier to send messages from the watch, and add a host of emojis as well to a reply. You can also write texts with your fingers to send direct messages from the Apple Watch.

2. TVOS 15

tvOS will be updated to allow AirPods Pro and Max owners so that spatial audio can run properly, Apple said, allowing users to experience what a full Dolby Atmos surround sound experience without a dedicated sound system actually feels like.