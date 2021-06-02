Summer is upon us, and with that comes the biggest online sale of the year-Prime Day. After weeks of speculation, Amazon has finally announced that the special sales event just for Prime membership holders will be held between June 21st and 22nd, almost a month earlier than its normal schedule of mid-July, which has been the norm ever since its inception in 2015.

Last year, the event had been postponed by quite a few months, being held in October due to the pandemic. However, as many countries are finally coming out of lockdowns with a steep drop in daily cases, 2021 is shaping up to be different. This year, Prime Day will roll out at midnight Pacific Time on June 21, and will extend to June 22. So get your shopping bags ready!

As usual, during the promotion, Amazon will offer massive discounts on a lot of items from categories like home, electronics, beauty, fashion, Amazon devices (and subscriptions), and more.

Jamil Ghani, the Vice President at Prime, has said that members can expect more than 2 million deals this time around.

Brian Olavsky, CFO at Amazon had said at an earnings meeting a while ago that the firm will be holding the event a month earlier this year, citing issues with July being a “busy month”. He also hopes that this move will help “soften” the year-on-year comparisons that the event faces every year.

Moreover, customer confidence seems to have grown in the past few months, as indicated by the growth noted by Amazon in the Customer Confidence Index. Pet items, next gen electronics, and travel gear seem to be in high demand on the platform this year, and can be expected to be hot sale items.

The offering will be available in countries like U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan.

However, if you are reading this from Canada or India, there is some bad news. The event has been postponed in these two countries, owing to the strong grip of the pandemic as of now. In contrast, India held Prime Day in summer last year(August), as compared to the rest of the world which saw the event being postponed to just before thanksgiving.

With the Prime Day in most countries less than 3 weeks away, Amazon can be expected to see a rise in Prime memberships.