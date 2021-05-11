Carl Pei shook the world when he announced that he would be leaving OnePlus to launch a new user tech company, by the name of “Nothing”, a few months ago. Now, as one would expect Nothing, led by the ex-OnePlus Chief, is in the news, as it has just revealed that it will be rolling out its first ever product- truly wireless earbuds. The product will be known as Ear 1, and will hit markets starting next month. However, it is not clear as of now whether global shipping will begin any time soon.

The design of the earphones has so far not been revealed. However, speculation is rife that the model might somewhat resemble the prototype that was revealed by the company back in March, which is known as Concept 1. The buds will be designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, the well known Swedish firm, and will most probably have a simplified design that would be transparent to see.

Back in March, Pei had promised that the company will create products that users can look forward to. He had said, “We look forward to showing you how this comes to life through our first products this summer.”

In a recent blog post, he has said that Ear 1 is in no way going to a “disappearing act overnight,” a bid to keep the buzz surrounding his product alive. The blog post further reads, “Design is still top secret, but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”

Despite being tight-lipped about the design of Nothing’s new product, when asked why his company’s first product offering happens to be an earphone, Pei quickly answers that Nothing is trying to bring in some much-needed differentiation into the earbud market in terms of product design. “We believe the earphones market was begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one. Additionally, as an area of hyper-growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories,” He explains.

This revelation might act as a hint towards Ear 1 having a potential resemblance to Concept 1, which had featured a tobacco-pipe like design. The silhouette or the new product that has been provided in the blog post also hints towards a rather long design.

Nothing, which is backed by Google Ventures and many other high-end investors, was launched by Pei back in October 2020, after which he had announced in January 2021 that the company’s first product will be launched into the market in the first of this year. He seems to be keeping to his promise with Ear 1, the wireless earphones that he had promised as Nothing’s first product offering, in February itself. Shipping however, might or might not have to wait for some time, depending on the COVID-19 situation in countries.

The company, which has so far raised over $22 million, is eyeing to create a whole “ecosystem” of audio products in the future. They seem to be looking at India as a potentially important market for their sales, provided that the COVID situation in the country improves.