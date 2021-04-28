Samsung had quite a lot of surprises at its virtual “Unpacked” event, and the latest variety of laptops and Chromebook are premier among them. It has already given us a long list of products like the Galaxy S21 phones, the Galaxy A series handsets, and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, and as of today, the Galaxy series is due for two new additions – the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung’s first laptops of 2021.

If you, like me, are excited to own the latest Samsung laptops, you can pre-order right now – the 13 and 15-inch versions of the Galaxy Book Pro start at $999 and $1,099, respectively, while the versions of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 start at $1,199 and $1,299 respectively, and they will be shipped from May 13.

About the laptops themselves, they are Samsung’s first laptops with AMOLED screens (either a 13.3 or a 15.6-inch Super AMOLEDs). The Pro and Pro 360 measure 11.2 and 11.9 millimeters, respectively, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. They’re all powered by either a Core i5 or i7 11th-gen Intel processor, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

As if that is not enough, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a convertible touch-screen device that can be folded up for tablet mode or propped up as a display for presenting or sketching. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also includes an S-Pen as well. When it comes to colors, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 offers Mystic Navy and mystic Bronze, while the Galaxy Book Pro offers Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver. Both have redesigned keyboards, and their battery life is expected to belong as well, up to 18 hours. They also include options for both 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.

The arsenal of the Galaxy Book Pro also contains a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one standard USB-C port, one USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 sports one Thunderbolt 4 port, two standard USB-C ports, a headphone jack, microSD card slot and an optional 5G SIM slot. Both laptops are equipped with a 720-pixel webcam and can work easily with other Samsung Galaxy products.

One thing is for sure – the latest additions to the Samsung Galaxy family look promising. They are exactly what you need for mobility and quickly sharing documents, photos, and other data seamlessly to people.