Xiaomi India on Friday successfully launched the much-awaited Mi 11 Ultra phone, along with the equally anticipated Mi 11X series, comprising the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro mobiles, which are known in other parts of the world as Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+. Also seen during the launch was the new Mi QLED TV 75.

The Mi 11 Ultra mobile is easily one of the most awaited models of this year, especially owing to its excellent camera features, which have been made possible by the GN2 sensor from Samsung, capable of measuring in at 1/1.12 inches. Moreover, the camera itself is 50MP in quality, and has the capacity of shooting videos in 8K. An optical zoom of 5x is provided by a 48MP periscope module. Another 48MP ultrawide camera is also provided, completing the set of three.

As for the display, the Mi 11 Ultra packs in quality visuals through its 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with an impressive resolution 1440p+. Moreover, this model successfully places Xiaomi in the race of mobile phone companies that have come up with the 120Hz screen refresh rate technology, including the likes of Samsung. The powerful processor is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, and the battery life complements it at 5000 mAh. So far, the colors announced to be available will be White and Ceramic Black, and the price for each will be Rs. 69,999.

Coming to the Mi 11X series, both the models launched today come with an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED display and have Full HD+ (FHD+) resolution. They too, will come equipped with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Nevertheless, the camera features might be somewhat of a letdown (you get only as much for the lower price), especially for people seeking to buy the 11X model. The sensor making up the camera for the Pro model is based on the 108MP HM2 sensor by Samsung, at a size of 1/1.52 inches, and 2.1 micrometres worth of pixels. The 11X, on the other hand, comes only with a 48MP camera. The accessory cameras on both happen to be 5MP macro lens and an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

The processors of the two models also differ, with the somewhat more affordable 11X having to cut back on quality. The Pro makes use of the same Snapdragon 888 that makes up the 11 Ultra, but the 11X only has a Snapdragon 870. Nevertheless, the 11X is based on Android-11 powered MIUI. The battery lives of both of them are lesser as compared to Ultra, at 4,520 mAh each. The basic price for the 11X model is Rs. 29,999 (for the 6/128GB) models, while the 12X Pro goes up to Rs. 39,999 for the 8/128GB model.

As for the QLED TV, Xiaomi seems to have some impressive tricks up its sleeve, as the model will have a whopping 75-inch QLED display, and a resolution 4K. Moreover, the refresh rate too will be a highly impressive 120 Hz, with a full-area local dimming of 192 zones. Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio are provided. The interface brings together features from Xiaomi’s own PatchWall and the Android TV 10.