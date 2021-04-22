WhatsApp, the biggest messaging platform on the planet and one of the many multibillion dollar companies that Facebook owns, has become a part of the cultural zeitgeist ever since it was first launched more than half a decade ago. However, in what might be the most tumultuous time for the messaging platform in its entire history, WhatsApp finds itself in deep trouble, ever since it announced the updated privacy policy that would allow parent platform Facebook to access user data from business chats. The problems keep mounting, and today, Delhi HC has denied Facebook and WhatsApp’s petition to stop a CCI probe into the new policy.

India’s judiciary has been on tail of this new controversial privacy policy ever since it was announced, with a case pending in the Delhi HC regarding the same. Moreover, the executive branch has also been wary of it, with the IT Ministry writing to Facebook soon after it was first announced.

As WhatsApp continues to face defeat after defeat in the country, more and more problems keep emerging for the platform, as CCI too decided to initiate a probe into the privacy policy.

WhatsApp and Facebook argued that this was premature, especially because there already is a case pending against it in Delhi HC. However, CCI argues that it is not investigating the threat to privacy that this update will cause, and rather shifting its attention to how it will suppress competition in the region.

Now, Delhi HC has sided with CCI, and said that while it should have waited for its decision, the probe is still justified and not unwarranted.

Moreover, it added that it sees no merit in Facebook and WhatsApp’s plea.

This means that WhatsApp will now face pressure from multiple sides in India. The company keeps reiterating that the privacy policy only concerns data that is shared with business accounts. However, the Indian government seems to have problem with the fact that WhatsApp is enforcing this policy rather than asking for consent, taking away the rights of those who do not wish to share their data across platforms.