Apple usually starts off the year with its WWDC event, something that have become a mecca for developers around the world. However, 2021 is not your average year, and thus, it looks like the Cupertino tech giant has a new surprise up its sleeve. The company has sent out invites to its new ‘Spring Loaded’ event that will go live on April 20th.

Apple has not said much about the event. In fact, the only thing connected to it that Apple let slip is an image. However, in said image, it has given Apple enthusiasts a sneak peek into what the company might have in store for them.

The invite features the image of a doodle of the Apple logo, which seems to be drawn on an iPad.

Thus, it looks like the company is looking to launch a new iPad this month, and we are not surprised. Rumors about a 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro have been surfacing for quite some time, and from the looks like it, it is finally arriving. If the reports are anything to go by, the new iPad will have a Mini LED, improved cameras and faster chips, much like the new Macs.

However, there’s also a chance that the company might finally launch the much awaited AirTags, which have been in the working for over 2 years now.

While speculation is all we can do right now, it’s still great that Apple is setting up another event for its customer base.

The event will happen virtually, and will start at 10AM PT.

The WWDC is set to take place from June 7- June 11, just a few months after the Spring Loaded event.