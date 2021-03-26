Apple is nothing if not dynamic. The Cupertino-based company has launched products of a large variety, ranging from iPhone and iPod to Apple TV, operating systems, and a range of accessory, service, and support offerings. The wide range of its products may now include a more rugged version of its smartwatch, one that is designed for extreme sports and weather, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The company is mulling over the launch of an Watch (which will add to its long list of Apple Watch models) suitable for athletes, hikers, extreme climbers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments, according to the report. The casing of the watch would feature a rugged design with impact shock resistance and a protective exterior, similar to a Casino G-Shock watch. Apple’s latest Watch Series 6 has been a huge hit among swimmers, hikers, and other athletes, being scratch and water-resistant to 50 meters.

Such a watch might be launched in 2021 or 2022, and Apple has been internally discussing such a prospect. The report states that this marks the second time that the tech giant is thinking of developing a rugged smartwatch, adding that the new rugged version is being dubbed “Explorer Edition” internally at the company.

The “Explorer Edition” would be offered as an additional model, possibly like the Apple Watch SE or special edition models co-branded with Nike and Hermes International, if it is ever launched. The new watch may feature a rubberized exterior that would be useful for extreme environments instead of the current aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel cases, which might be prone to damage.

It was in 2015 that Apple launched the first version of the Apple watch in three distinct collections mostly featuring an aluminum case and a rubber Sport Band. Apple, which owns 40% of the wearable market (in Q4 2020) and has generated $30 billion in wearables and home accessories alone (its most successful segment after the iPhone) in its last fiscal year, had launched two versions of the smartwatch last year. The company currently sells the Apple Watch Series 6 in India, starting at ₹40,900, while the Apple Watch SE is available at ₹29,900. The company also continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 in India at ₹20,900.

The current Apple Watch models include plenty of features like Always-On Retina display, GPS + cellular, GPS, Blood Oxygen Monitor, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notification, and water-resistance up to 50 meters, but it is in durability that it has fallen behind to firms like Casio. With the “Explorer Edition,” this might change.

However, there’s a chance that Apple may cancel or delay the rugged version’s release entirely.