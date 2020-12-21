EWar Games, the Bangalore based gaming and eSports startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

According to the company, JITO Angel Network and Hyderabad Angels, Pearl Agarwal, Founder & Director Eximius Ventures also participated in the funding round. Moreover, Ms Agarwal also participated in her own capacity, the company said.

EWar Games, one of India’s fastest-growing eSports gaming platforms, provides a unique experience to its users, by allowing them to not just play and stream their favorite games, but also interact with the growing gamer community. Moreover, they can also watch gaming content streamed by other players.

The platform lets gamers earn both virtual and real money while playing games. The company also organizes ‘Mahayudh’, a gaming competition where an array of both pro and amateur gamers participate from across the country. The company, founded back in February 2019, also hosts tournaments in popular games such as PUBG, Call Of Duty (COD) and Freefire where renowned players like Scout, Owais, and Gill participate.

The company aims to revolutionize the growing esports market by developing a layer over existing esports products to make the segment more competitive and increase external viewership.

With the newly gained capital, the startup aims to drive further penetration into the Indian esports segment by introducing several new/innovative technologies and products which will provide a huge boost to the gaming ecosystem.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, IPV said, “The trend of people staying indoors far longer these days has started a significant wave towards E-Gaming. EWar being a pioneer and a leading start-up in the Indian gaming and esports scene has been playing a pivotal role in providing numerous opportunities for Indian gamers to play, and shine, doing all this through one single, comprehensive platform. We were impressed by EWar team’s technological capabilities and their product-first and customer-first approach.”

Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games commented, “In a year raged with Pandemic, we are fortunate to have received two rounds of funding at a time when most VCs are currently going slow on signing cheques. We are on a mission to take esports in India to much bigger and better levels, and help the industry grow equivalent to the remarkable position it holds globally. And to that end, our start-up is leveraging a combination of vernacular, game streaming, casual gaming, hardcore gaming, game tournaments’ hosting as well as our internal in-house game development competency, which are some of the key factors that have led a pool of investors to instate solid faith in us.”