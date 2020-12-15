Amazon is launching a new service called Made For You, which will allow its customers to customize clothing according to their their body, measurements and likings. The service is launching today for US customers and currently only lets its shoppers create a custom t-shirt.

Amazon Fashion’s Made For You service aims to improve the online shopping experience for those who want something more than pre-defined sizes and styles. It works in three steps: (1) entering measurement details and taking two photos, (2) customizing the t-shirt and (3) preview the t-shirt and order it.

Unlike other services which entirely depend on video or photo measurements, Made For You uses a combination of user entered details and two photos of the customer to create a precise fit using its ‘3D technology’.

Once the details are filled in and photos are taken, the service lets the customers choose between different materials, colors, fit, neckline, sleeve length and shirt length. Customers get two material types to choose from: the medium-weight 100% Pima Cotton shirt or lightweight 56% Pima Cotton, 38% Modal, and 6% Elastane tri-blend option (lightweight cotton blend).

The rest of the customization is what one would expect. Different fits include slim, regular, relaxed, etc. Customizable necklines include V-neck and crew, and customers can choose between different sleeve lengths such as long and short. What’s different is that Amazon also let’s the customers print their names on the label if they want to.

Once the customization is done, customers can preview their custom t-shirt on a virtual body double before placing the order. The body double is created based on the user-entered details and photos, which is a nice touch.

The marketing campaign of the service includes influencers such as Blake Scott (@blakescott), Caralyn Mirand Koch (@caralynmirand) and Sai De Silva (@scoutthecity), who are currently featured in the Made For You adverts and infographics.

The service is launching today for US customers, and is available on both Amazon’s app and website. However, on the website it says “to get measured for a custom fit, take two photos of yourself using the Amazon app on an iPhone or Android phone.”

It appears that the e-commerce giant plans to bring in more selections based on user-feedback. The feedback form which currently shows up on some of the Made For You pages on Amazon, lists Activewear, Leggings, Pants, and Dresses as options and asks users “What Made for You products would you like to see next?”

The new service attempts to solve the problems which online shoppers face when it comes to buying clothes. Since different brands use different measures, and the fits can widely vary from brand to brand, the end product’s fit is often unpredictable even after choosing the right size according to the size chart. Made For You eliminates these issues by giving the customers greater control over their purchases, and let’s them create clothes that fit them perfectly.