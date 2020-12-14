After smartphones and smart TVs, the Finnish firm Nokia has launched its own laptop called PureBook X14 designed specifically for the Indian market, in collaboration with Flipkart.

The matte black finished Nokia PureBook X14 will be available for pre-orders via Flipkart starting December 18 at the price of Rs. 59,990

The PureBook X14 sports a 14-inch Full HD LED-backlit IPS display, along with an ultralight weight design(1.1kg) and a sleek form factor. It boasts a high-definition infrared-based webcam, which doubles up as face recognition sensor for Windows Hello face unlock. The laptop has backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and precision touchpad with Windows gesture support. The PureBook X14 will last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home and is powered by the Intel Core i5 10th-Gen processor with 1.6GHz base frequency and up to 4.2GHz turbo frequency. It has an integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics card coming with 1.1GHz turbo speeds and support for 4K. It is supported by a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB DDR4 RAM, inclusive of being supported by Dolby Atmos.

Outfitted with an Intel UHD Graphics, the PureBook X14 is certainly not meant for gaming. Flipkart too, stated that this product is meant to target the market of online education and “work from home.” Keep the laptop lightweight and sleek, with the SSD providing a performance upgrade, it certainly seems equipped.

“Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance, and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for”, said Vipul Mehrotra, VP for Brand Partnerships at Nokia, in a press release.

The Indian laptop market has attracted several new players in recent years, including smartphone giant Xiaomi, which has launched a range of affordable laptops in the country this year. Flipkart will be exclusively selling the laptop in India.