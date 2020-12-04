Data has become one of the key factors in the modern world. As businesses grow, the amount of data also grows, and managing this ever-increasing pile of data also becomes an important, but cumbersome task for businesses. Microsoft has announced that it is launching a new data governance service with Azure Pureview which would help in managing and governing on-premises, multi-cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) data. The software would also create a holistic, up-to-date map of the data landscape with automated data discovery, sensitive data classification, and end-to-end data lineage. This would empower data consumers to easily locate and find valuable trustworthy data.

Microsoft in its blog post has said that the data enable both analytical and predictive powers. It helps to analyze the past and gain new insights and also predicts the future and plan ahead. It has also said that it has rearchitected its operational and analytics data stores to take full advantage of a new, cloud-native architecture. It has also informed that at the core of this is Azure Synapse Analytics, is “a limitless analytics service that brings together data integration, enterprise data warehousing, and Big Data analytics into a single service offering unmatched time to insights.”

Microsoft said that its customers such as Walgreens, Myntra, and P&G have managed to achieve tremendous success with the help of Azure Synapse and now the company has decided to provide global access.

The tech giant believes that just breaking down data silos is not enough. It is also important for an organization to know where its data resides. In its blog, the company wrote, “An organization that does not know where its data is, does not know what its future will be.” To solve this problem, the company will provide the service of Azure Pureview which would not only help to discover all data across the organization but also track the lineage of data, and create a business glossary wherever it is stored.

The software also comes with Microsoft Information Protection which is a built-in, intelligent, unified, and extensible solution that understands and classifies the customer’s data. it also keeps it protected, and prevents data loss across Microsoft 365 Apps, services, third-party SaaS applications, and on-premises data or data stored in the cloud. Azure Pureview would also empower organizations to connect its SQL Server to Purview Data Map that would enable automated scanning and data classification. It would also eliminate the need for excel data dictionaries with an enterprise-grade business glossary, import existing data dictionaries in a few clicks, and also make data discoverable using familiar business language.

Microsoft also said that using Microsoft Pureview would reduce costs on multiple fronts. It would reduce the cost of manual and custom efforts to discover and classify data, and eliminate hidden and explicit costs of maintaining homegrown systems and Excel-based solutions. Customers would also not need to pay any extra cost to scan SQL Servers and Power BI tenants.

The company claims that having the combination of Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure Purview organizations would be able to develop the capability to achieve both analytical power and predictive power.

Microsoft also informed that Microsoft Pureview (preview) would be free to use till January 1, 2020.