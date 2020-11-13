Sony’s next-gen console and Xbox rival, Playstation 5(PS5) was launched on Thursday in core markets. The launch day saw a huge demand for the console, which was apparent when it was sold-out on some major online retail websites. The launch date for India, however, still remains unknown.

On the launch day, the console was available for purchase only through online platforms. But those who had already pre-ordered it could go to the local stores to pick up their brand new console. According to Sony, this was done in order to maintain social distancing during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and was in the interest of the public health.

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online,” wrote Sid Shuman,

Senior Director, SIE Content Communications for PlayStation, in an official blog post.

According to a report from Reuters, the console was sold out on major retailing sites in Japan on the day of launch, while some sites were reportedly conducting lotteries to distribute limited stock. USA Today reported that Walmart.com experienced a slowdown after a huge number of customers began flocking the website to purchase the new PlayStation 5.

Although PS5 was only recently launched on Nov 12, and still remains unavailable in India, its rival Xbox Series X has already been sold out in India soon after its launch on Nov 10.

As for the PS5 India launch date, Sony has released a statement today, through the @sony_india official twitter handle. The statement might come as a disappointment for the Indian PS5 fans who have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the next-gen console. “To confirm, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not announced a launch date for India,” wrote Sony, in the statement.

#PS5 Launch Update for all the PlayStation India Fans. pic.twitter.com/NyZvx2hKHQ — Sony India (@sony_india) November 13, 2020

Sony said that it is “overwhelmed” by the positive enthusiasm surrounding the PS5, but product availability, among other factors, is subject to local import regulations. They company added that its local teams are working on the logistics and that it will share an update on the launch date once more information is available, asking the fans to keep an eye on the official PlayStation India channels.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a next-generation console, which is a sequel to PS4 and is a direct rival to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S. Just like its rival, it supports the latest ray tracing technology and offers gaming experience up to 120 FPS.

The next-gen console comes with a new controller equipped with a sophisticated haptic feedback mechanism, allowing developers to convey different actions and reactions in the game to the player in a more controlled and creative way. PlayStation 5 comes in a futuristic design and is available in two variants: the regular PS5 with an optical drive, and the PS5 Digital Edition, without an optical drive.