Looks like Sony is ready to take to the skies as it has announced a new brand called, Airpeak, for developing drones in the “field of AI robotics”. Without any specific details about the product itself, the company only revealed the launch window, i.e. spring 2021.

Sony said in its blog, “The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the “Airpeak” brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.”

Drones have become of great use in the camera and cinematography equipment market. They offer a great deal of help to creators and filmmakers, who use them to shoot some stunning aerial shots for their films. Sony is already considered to be one of the best when it comes to cameras and lenses. The inclusion of drones will just strengthen its portfolio of photography offerings.

However, this won’t be easy for the Japanese electronics company, as there are already some promising drone brands out there in the market. Companies like DJI and Autel have built a large consumer base in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market.

Sony says that Airpeak not only aims to support video creators and the entertainment industry, but also contribute to “improved efficiency and savings in various industries”. Airpeak will also enable drone use with the highest level of safety and reliability in environments where it was difficult to do so in the past.

Currently, no specific details of the project have been revealed apart from the logo, theme and a sneak-peek. The company has slated the launch of the project in spring next year. Sony said that it is looking for partners in professional space who can collaborate on this project.