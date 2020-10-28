Amazon has launched Amazon.se, which will be Sweden’s own Amazon shopping destination starting from today. The dedicated domain will take users to the Swedish version of the largest online marketplace in the world, where the store will offer products from both local and international sellers. The company, in its press release, said that the customers can start shopping and choose from “over 150 million products across more than 30 categories and reliable, free delivery on eligible orders above SEK 229 that are fulfilled by Amazon.”

This news will come as a delight to all the Swedes who shop on the platform very often. Not having a local Amazon service comes with several disadvantages. Free shipping is not always an option. Moreover, shipping charges can be pretty high and delivery times are much longer. Another limitation is that the products are offered at international prices, and can incur additional taxes depending on the type of the product. Returns usually take longer and sometimes the process can be frustrating too.

A local Amazon marketplace eliminates all of these hassles. With this launch, the platform will be able to provide quicker deliveries and returns, products at lower prices, and local products from small and big Swedish businesses. This launch will also bring more opportunities to the local Swedish businesses. They will now be able sell their products on the platform, improve sales and gain a wider reach. Alex Ootes, Vice President, European Expansion for Amazon, says that small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon have created about 1.6 million jobs worldwide and that he hopes to see Swedish businesses prosper in the same way.

“Amazon has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure and technical services that help small and medium-sized businesses reach new customers across Sweden and around the world, including simple listing tools that support all seven European Amazon stores, enabling easy expansion within Europe, as well as 24/7 online Selling Partner support, open and transparent selling conditions and pricing, and reports and analytics tools to help them grow,” the company said, in its press release.

The company says that the Swedish customers can now buy products on Amazon.se from Swedish brands like Electrolux, Lagerhaus, OBH Nordica, Ellos, BRIO, Bonnierförlagen and Ifö, as well as international brands like ASUS, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO and Bosch.

The launch of Amazon.se isn’t the only investment by Amazon in Sweden. The 91-megawatt Bäckhammar project in Western Sweden is part of the e-commerce giant’s biggest renewable energy investment outside of US and one of eight renewable projects the company has announced in Europe. These projects are going to help support Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the country, as well as the expanding the company’s retail business. The renewable projects are part of Amazon’s efforts into meeting its climate pledge commitments, which will help prevent global warming and create a sustainable future.