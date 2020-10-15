Apple is notorious for exorbitant pricings, and has often been ostracized for alienating a large section of the population with its price tags. To tackle that problem, the company announced the iPhone SE, its first ‘affordable’ smartphone. However, if you have always wanted an iPhone and even the SE seemed off limits, this news is for you. Users can get a hold of an iPhone SE (2020 version) for less than ₹20,000 during the Big Billion Days sale at Flipkart. Here’s how:

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on a lot of Apple devices. The iPhone 11 Pro, last year’s flagship, is on sale at ₹79,999, instead of its usual retail price of ₹1,06,600. The iPhone XR, which is usually priced at ₹52,500 can be bought for just ₹37,999. The iPhone 11, is also available at a heavy discount, and can be bought for just ₹47,999. And perhaps the best deal of all, the iPhone SE 2020 with the A13 bionic chip is available at just ₹25,999, down from ₹42,500. However, that’s not all. If you can spare a few extra steps, chances are that you can get these devices for a lot cheaper.

Flipkart is offering a very lucrative exchange offer, as a part of which, users can avail a discount of up to ₹16,400 on any of these phones.

Then, you can avail the banking discounts that Flipkart is providing. This means that users can avail an additional discount of 10% on different credit and debit cards, which can bring the price down by another ₹2000.

The phones are currently available for Flipkart Plus members only. However, if you do not belong to that group, you can still avail the deal from 16th October.

This might just be the best deal that you can get on an iPhone ever, so if you have always wanted one but felt like the prices were just not right, make sure you grab this opportunity with both hands.