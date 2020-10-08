As if Intel has not had enough this year, AMD has announced the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs in a live event today, based on its latest Zen 3 architecture, which without any doubt will shift the trend of the market. Intel needs to seriously, seriously watch out now.

The new Zen 3 architecture comes with a completely new core layout, an increase in IPC and a massive performance boost. The new generation of desktop processors from AMD is expected to give 2.4 times performance boost per watt over the older Zen 2 based processors and is supposed to be 2.8 times more efficient than the Intel Core i9-10900K, the company’s leading CPU.

A new 8 core layout in the Zen 3 architecture aims to produce lower latency, especially during gaming. A better cache topology in the new architecture, i.e. L3 cache per core, adds to the low latency performance of the new chips. The new processors will also generate better gaming experience with 19% higher instructions per clock (IPC), which means that the new CPUs will be able to do more amounts of task in a set period of time over its predecessor.

Mark Papermaster, CTO at AMD confirmed that the company is also developing the next generation of CPU architecture, Zen 4, based on the faster 5nm process node technology.

Based on the latest Zen 3 architecture, AMD announced its latest generation of processors, the Ryzen 5000 series.

The flagship, AMD Ryzen 9 5900 X is powered by 12 cores and 24 threads with boost speeds up to 4.8GHz. And what’s eye popping is that you get all of this high performance at just 105W TDP. The Ryzen 9 5900 X also has an increased 70MB L2+L3 cache memory for reduced latency during gaming. This groundbreaking CPU provided a 26% jump in performance when compared against the company’s last gen flagship-the Ryzen 9 3900 XT, offering 181 FPS on Shadow of TOmb Raider as opposed to 141 FPS.

However, that’s not all, as the company is also offering Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 5 5600 X, with 8 and 6 cores respectively. The price of these CPUs start from $299 for the 5600X, increases to $449 for the 5800X, with the 5900X priced at $549.

All of these CPUs will become available globally starting 5th November.