Google is officially announcing that it is ending support for its VR platform Daydream, which had unofficially ended a while ago.

Much like every major tech company, 2016-17 were the ‘VR-years’ for Google as well, when it decided to launch its VR platform Daydream, along with its own VR headset View. However, much like every other major tech company, Google too got over it. While VR was/is a very interesting concept, it has not been able to attract the masses, and has become a very small niche in a very large market.

Thus, over the years, Google simply lost interest in the platform. Updates became more and more spaced out. Barely any new apps were optimised for the platform and it simply became lifeless. This is why the company has made no major announcement for Daydream in the past few months. There isn’t much to announce.

Now, according to Android Police, Google has woken up to the realization that it is time to break out of its Daydream, and end support for the platform. The company has announced that it will no longer update the software. In fact, the publication notes that it might simply not work with Android 11 altogether.

While Google gave up on the idea of VR, Facebook has doubled down. Just a few days back, the company announced the new Oculus Quest 2, which is a much better headset than anything else that came before it and it priced at just $299. However, during the announcement, Facebook said that it is ending the Rift line of devices as well. Thus, the trend is prevalent around the industry, and it won’t be absurd to assume that Facebook might soon put down its weapons as well.