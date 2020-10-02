HP has introduced a new model to its premium line of Spectre laptops– the Spectre x360 14, succeeding the Spectre x360 13 that came out last year.

The new Spectre is a powerhouse, with Intel’s latest 11th gen Tiger Lake processors, up to a quad-core 28W Core i7. According to HP, certain configurations of the new Spectre will meet Intel’s Evo program, that offers longer battery life for a high-performance PC. The Spectre x360 14 is expected to be 34% faster than its predecessor x360 13 and can last as long as 17 hours.

The new PC also comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which along with the Tiger Lake processor, is set to give greater gaming and video editing performance.

However, the thing that stands about the device is its display. With a 13.5 inch and 3:2 aspect ratio display, HP says that the x360 14 will give 20% more vertical viewing space than the standard 16:9 displays. Add to that the thin bezels, providing 90.33% screen-to-body ratio, and you will get one of the best viewing experiences any laptop has to offer.

And what’s more interesting is that it weighs only 3 pounds for that big a screen. Jonathan Mungai, HP product introduction manager said, ” We see that the Spectre X360 14 has the width of a 13-inch laptop and the height of a 15-inch one”. HP also gives the additional option to configure the x360 14 with an OLED display, however, the price for that hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Other features include a Thunderbolt 4 port on the corner that can support an 8K display(which seems to be the new thing in the gaming world after the launch of the RTX 3090), microSD card reader, an old-school USB Type-A port and a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard. For your audio and visual needs, the laptop is fitted with a 720p web camera with infrared sensors, quad speakers and dual microphones.

Spectre carries some interesting AI features too, for which the company claims it is the “most intelligent PC ever”. The x360 14 has an AI noise removal that will remove background noise from your audio while video conferencing. HP says the laptop is smart enough to detect if it’s in a bag and automatically uses Intel’s Dynamic Tuning to avoid the battery draining or overheating. And an Auto Color feature that switches the screen’s color space between DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and sRGB, to produce the accurate colors.

The Spectre x360 14 is slated to become available this month and is priced starting at $1,199.

HP has also confirmed that the older Spectre x360 13 and Envy x360 13 are receiving an upgrade. The fresh new look for the x360 13 sees an upgrade to the 11th gen Tiger Lake processors, which will result in 16.5 hours of battery life according to HP. It will also come with additional options for a 4K OLED display (for a higher price) and 5G connectivity. The new version of the x360 13 will be available for $1,199 starting this month, however, the 5G model will arrive next year.

The Envy x360 13 has also got an upgrade to the 11th gen Tiger Lake processors and comes in two versions, convertible and non-convertible. The convertible costs $949 whereas the non-convertible costs $899 and will be available in November and October respectively.