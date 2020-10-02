While the last few weeks have been tough for the most valuable car maker in the world (due to the fluctuations it has seen in its stock price), Tesla has outperformed itself in Q3, delivering 139,300 vehicles over the 3 months period.

This is a massive jump from the 97,000 deliveries the company reported during the same period last year, and even from Q2 this year, when the company recorded 90,650 deliveries while it was still reeling from the effect of the coronavirus.

However, since COVID 19 is not much of a limiting factor now (even though it’s far from over), experts had expected a boom in sales. That’s why, this time around, the actual number of deliveries is not way above the estimates made by market analysts. While the 139,300 number is above much of the figures that experts threw around, FactSet had predicted that the company would deliver 137,000 cars, which is not way off the mark.

Out of the total deliveries, some 128,044 — were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, while the rest (about 16,992) were its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles.

The company produced 145,036 electric vehicles during this time period, which is way above the Q2 2020 and Q3 2019 numbers, which stood at just 96,000.

While the latest report should have had a positive effect on Tesla’s stock price, the shares actually dropped by 2.4%, which was a general trend witnessed in all American companies, as Donald J. Trump confirms that he has contracted COVID 19.