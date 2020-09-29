Microsoft seems to have gone wrong with a new change that it was introducing as it resulted in a major outage across its platforms like Outlook, Office and Teams, leaving users stranded while trying to log in. Most of Microsoft’s critical services are down for users worldwide.

Hi there. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is investigating the problem at this time. We appreciate your patience while our team works toward a solution. For additional updates, please reference @MSFT365Status — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) September 28, 2020

However, Microsoft said it did not observe a significant impact after rolling back the new update as the number of failed connections still stood at a high. Microsoft added that it is investigating the whole situation right now and trying to find out the root cause of the problem.

The tech giant also tried rerouting traffic to alternate systems that helped in giving relief to some users. But still, a large number of users in the North American region and Australia are continuing to face the problem.

Microsoft said people who were logged into an existing 365 session were still able to keep using the service. “We’ve determined that a specific portion of our infrastructure is not processing authentication requests in a timely manner. We’re pursuing mitigation steps for this issue,” the company said in a status update.

“In parallel, we’re rerouting traffic to alternate systems to provide further relief to the affected users.”

Microsoft on its status dashboard, status.office.com said that users who have already logged into a session have not been affected by the outage and they can continue using the services.

The outage has affected access to Microsoft’s services such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Teams Live Events, Office.com, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties.