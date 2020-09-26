e-Pharmacies are the latest trend in the e-commerce market, and every big league player wants in. After Amazon started an in-house Amazon Pharmacy in India, and Reliance acquired a 60% stake in Netmeds for similar intentions, it looks like Flipkart is ready to foray into the market as well. The ecommerce platform has partnered with 1MG to provide over-the-counter (OTC) prescription medicines directly through its platform.

Gurgaon based 1MG is now available directly from Flipkart’s main app, which means users will be able to order prescription medicines, book doctor consultations and lab tests within Flipkart.

Moreover, the platform has also started selling products for general well being that do not require a prescription, including products from categories such as immunity boosters, respiratory care, diabetic care, digestive care and cardiac care, among others. Thus, Flipkart is offering something more than an e-pharmacy, by providing a platform that offers a more holistic approach towards healthcare. This is made clearer by the fact that Flipkart named the category as “Health Care,” and not as “Medicines.”

The pandemic has certainly provided a boost to the category, as the need for medicines and general medical attention has increased, while physical contact has decreased. Thus, this is the perfect time for e-pharmacies to flourish, a phenomena that retailers like Amazon, Reliance and now Flipkart have understood very well.