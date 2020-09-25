Amazon today announced ‘Luna’, its very own cloud gaming competitor that will take on the likes of previously announced Google Stadia among others. The announcement however shouldn’t come as surprise, specially when it comes from the world’s largest cloud services provider. AWS, which has grown bigger and better with every passing day, should have rather brought this earlier.

Luna is pretty much similar to any of those other cloud gaming platforms that have come out off late. You do not need to have a high end gaming rig to play on Luna, because gaming will happen on the cloud, through Amazon’s servers. You would however need a really stable and fast internet connection to be able to play on Luna or any other cloud gaming platform for that matter.

Additionally, Amazon also introduced a new gaming channel called “Luna+”.During Early Access for Luna, the platform will have popular games like Control, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Amazon also announced a new gaming channel with leading global video game publisher Ubisoft, available directly through Luna. Players who subscribe to this channel will have access to their favorite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution, mobile gameplay, and access to new titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. This is the first of multiple Luna publisher game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favorite publishers and genres.

Interestingly, Luna will initially launch in early access on Fire TV, PC, Mac and iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads. It won’t be available on Android right away. The Android version should go live within “weeks” of the early access launch, according to Luna head Marc Whitten. For iOS and iPhones, the platform would be available as a progressive web app, which for a gaming platform, is incredible.

It goes live in early access in October, subscriptions start at $5.99 a month, and players in the US can sign up today to receive an invite via Amazon.