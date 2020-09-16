Apple in a special event today announced the next lineup of iPads, i.e. the iPad 8th generation and iPad Air. The iPad 8th generation is an update to the entry-level iPad series from Apple and carries hardware upgrades from its predecessor.

And as subtle and mild as the new iPad is, the iPad Air is completely opposite. Armed with Apple’s latest A14 bionic — the first device to get that chip — a camera setup that is Apple’s best so far and a display as gorgeous as any, the new iPad Air has rendered iPad Pro from 2019 completely rudderless. Needless to say, the iPad Pro is in dire need of an upgrade as it makes no sense to even think of buying that thing, with the new iPad Air in the house.

The 10.2-inch iPad 8th gen comes with A12 Bionic chip that was last seen on the iPad Air 2019. The new chip brings 40% faster CPU performance and twice the better graphics on the new entry-level iPad. The most interesting addition would be the chip’s ‘Neural Engine’ capabilities that will help carry out machine learning operation in the new iPad 8th gen.

The new entry-level iPad has been confirmed to run on the latest iPadOS 14. This means it will support new features such as handwriting-to-text input, better UI and scribble, which lets handwritten inputs into text fields. The price of the device remains the same at $329 but it is available at a discounted rate for ‘educational customers’ at $299. The iPad 8th gen will be available starting this Friday and is available to order from today.

However, the star of the hour is the new iPad Air, which will make the previously announced iPad Pro a relic from the past.The new iPad comes equipped with the latest A14 Bionic chip, which is supposed to make it the fastest iPad ever. You can read more about the chip here.

The display of the new device is measured at 10.9 inches with a bezel-less Liquid retina display.

Touch ID with no space on the front now moves on to the top of the Ipad Air, integrated with the power button. The front camera is a 7MP FaceTime HD lens that can capture video up to 1080p at 60fps, with the rear counterpart boasting a 12MP lens that supports 4K recording at 60 fps, 240 fps slo-mo and improved video stabilization.

The iPad follows the suit of iPad Pro by supporting USB Type C that will support 20W charging and faster data transfers. This means that the new iPad will also have the one feature that made the iPad Pro different from other variants, while being much more budget friendly and packing a heavier punch. If you bought the iPad Pro yesterday, you have our deepest sympathies.

It also supports Apple Magic Keyboard and the new Apple Pencil that can be magnetically attached to the iPad Air. Audio on the iPad Air will be powered by a landscape stereo mode.

The latest iPad Air will be available in five colors – space gray, rose gold, sky blue, green and silver, and is priced at $599 and will be available in markets next month.