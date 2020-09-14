Every major smartphone manufacturer in the world is going into a full beast mode during this part of the year, with the new iPhone right around the corner and Samsung having already announced the Note 20/S20 line of smartphones. Thus, the only company that has been awfully quiet during this time-Google, has said that it is planning to hold a press launch on September 30, inviting members of the press to tune in for the launch of a new Pixel device, Chromecast and a latest smart speaker, on the last day of the month.

First, the company had already promised 5G versions of both the Pixel 5 and 4a earlier this year, and with the I/O event skipped, this is the first we have heard from the company. Thus, it seems like the stars are aligning, and when they do, we will be able to wish for the latest Pixel device.

Google is also promising a new Chromecast, and of course, a new smart speaker, which will hopefully be the Nest smart speaker confirmed back in July after an image of it leaked online.

“We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones,” reads the invite. Unfortunately, since this is an exclusive event, the average Google and Pixel enthusiast wouldn’t be able to see it for themselves. Nonetheless, we hope to get the specs of the next line of Pixel devices available to our readers very soon.