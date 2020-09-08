After a long beta programme, Android 11 is finally here, not just for the Pixel devices (as usual), but also to the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme, which will receive the update in the coming days.

✨ #Android11 is here! Android 11 introduces people-centric conversation notifications, new controls space, one-time permissions, enhanced 5G support, and so much more. Get your apps ready ↓ https://t.co/OW0bztfxfY — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) September 8, 2020

As reported earlier, the new Android is less about adding new features and more about improving the ones we already had. Google aims to help you manage the things your Android device can already do (and there’s a lot), instead of adding more features that you will never use more than twice.

This includes a new way to navigate through notifications, a revamped approach to multitasking, a power button that isn’t just a power button anymore, and lots more. You can read about it in a previous article we wrote, here. However, if you just want a quick update, the Android 11 will offer ‘Messenger-like’ bubble APIs for all almost all of your messaging apps, a new screen recording option that is now finally a built-in tool, new controls for smart devices, and changed media controls.

Moreover, Google has also announced some privacy controls for its new OS, especially since Apple made a major push in the field with the iOS 14. Thus, the company confirmed that Android 11 will force all the apps (including third-party camera apps) on your smartphone to use the main built-in camera app for photos and videos even if you have set a different third party camera as your default. This means that apps will still be able to launch third party cameras but not be allowed to import any photos or videos from them. You can still launch a third party app simply by clicking it, so don’t fret.

Android 11 is now available to download on the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, and 4A, and OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be getting Android 11 today in North America, Europe, and India.