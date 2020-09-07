Motorola might be preparing for the launch of the third phone under its budget G9 lineup, with the Moto G9 Plus, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has uncovered. He tweeted his findings in a tweet, where he cited a listing on Orange Slovakia’s website, confirming that the phone will come with a quad camera setup on the back and the same, massive 5000mAh battery of its predecessor Moto G9 Play.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

That’s not the only thing that it has picked up from the last entry in the G9 budget series, which has been performing exceptionally well. It’s got the same 1080p display as the G9 Play, even though it stands just a little bit taller at 6.81 inch, as opposed to the 6.5 inch display on the Play variant.

However, there are some clear improvements, including a quad camera setup as opposed to just 3. Moreover, the megapixels of the main sensor have been bumped up to 64, as opposed to 48 on G9 Play. It will have 4GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal secondary storage (expandable via microSD card slot), and will run Android 10 out of the box.

The front screen will have a 2400×1080 resolution, and will feature a punch hole notch for the selfie camera.

Moreover, you will be able to get all of this at just $300. This is because Motorola has been able to create a massive user base around its budget smartphone line, even though attempts to scale into a flagship have not really panned well. Motorola has identified this trend, and has tried to leverage this hype by providing flagship level features in its budget lineup, including the G Stylus. This has led to the company reporting massive sales of these devices, reaching the ‘100 million units sold‘ landmark earlier this year.