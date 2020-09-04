As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the world and makes in-person meetups antiquated, online dating giant Tinder has decided to cash in on the growing demand for online events, adding a live interactive program for its global user base . This addition that would add a whole different dimension to the act of ‘finding your perfect match’ and make it much more appealing to its young users.

Tinder’s newest event “Swipe Night” is set to hit the global market later this month. The dating app in its website announcement, revealed today, that this event would contain a three-part video series. This video series would be completely interactive in nature and contain numerous decisions that the user has to make at crucial points. Thus, everyone has a different ending.

Tinder has also announced that the three-part video series would be made available for its global audience every Sunday, with the first episode arriving on September 12th.

Following the trend set by Netflix’s hugely popular interactive anthology ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’, Tinder’s Swipe Night would follow a similar first-person adventure narrative, that would compel the user to make crucial decisions determining the turn of the story. The decisions made, would further go on to match the user to a potential partner.

This new event is expected to be a welcoming addition to the app, as it appeals to the younger audience and allows the user to have another way of determining if an individual is an ideal match for the user. After the event, your choices will be saved for your profile, which can be shown for potential matchmaking. Users can choose to hide it, if they wish to. However, it’d sure make up for an interesting way to ‘hit someone up.’

Tinder has been no stranger to adding new events to its app, with Spring Break Mode and Festival Mode being hugely popular amongst the masses. “Swipe Night” is on its way to gain the same worldwide popularity, as the world wide lockdown has seen a 52% increase in messages being sent through the app.

Tinder had previously introduced “Swipe Night” solely for its users in the United States, back in the month of October, where it was an instant success. Commanding the organization to announce a second season in February.

The dating app giant has reported a clear rise in matches and conversations within its app since the introduction of the event for its American user base, as much as 26% and 12% respectively. Tinder expects the same outcome when the event is finally released for its global audience later this month.

The three-part interactive video series is to be released with subtitles in local languages for its users in countries like Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Taiwan.