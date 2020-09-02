Nvidia finally unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs on a live stream today, and my oh my, are the owners of 2080ti pissed. The graphic card maker announced its new flagships, the GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 and 3090 at the event, and managed to impress everyone by taking an unprecedented jump in technology while preventing on in prices. These new GPUs are based on Nvidia’s latest 2nd generation Ampere GPU architecture, that aims to enhance ray tracing and AI computing and power efficiency.

The flagship RTX 3080, is touted to give twice as much performance as the 2080, and will sport 10GB of G6X memory, starting at just $699. This graphic card is first of the new series to arrive in the market, and will be available from September 17.

The other GPU announced is the GeForce RTX 3070, packed with 8GB G6 video memory. The 3070 is claimed to be faster and cheaper than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080Ti, which sold at about $1200 till yesterday. However, this one will cost close to $500, which means you will get more performance than last year’s flagship GPU at less than half the price. As we said earlier in the piece, owners of the 2080ti are pissed. It will be available starting from October.

The strongest GPU of the series is the GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB G6X memory, which is being hailed as the first GPU that can run games at 8K resolution and 60fps. While it’s not possible to show 8k gaming during a live event, Nvidia came up with an ‘innovative’ solution and decided to show reactions from popular gamers. While it’s not sure if all their reactions were, well, their own (and not because Nvidia is paying them), we suppose that anyone would go crazy to see games running at 8K offering 60fps. It looks very similar to Nivdia’s RTX TITAN, while being just about 50% faster.

The new 3000 series boasts of a new cooling system that allows more airflow, and therefore, is much quieter and more efficient than its predecessors. These GPUs will also be more power efficient than the Turing ones.

Earlier this this year, Nvidia had announced its new generation of GPU architecture, Ampere, which is 4 times faster than its predecessor Turing. The company claimed that the new Nvidia GPUs will provide much faster performance, AI computing and the marquee ray tracing, and it looks like today’s announcement delivered on those boasts. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia said the new GPUs are a step into the new future of gaming and computing.

Games like Call of Duty and Fortnite have already worked on the new version of its games that will be based on the new RTX. These games will exhibit much better performance and better shadowing, highlighting and frame rate, that is expected off the RTX.

Apart from the new Graphic cards, Nvidia launched its new Nvidia broadcasting and RTX IO. Nvidia Broadcasting provides streamers to customize their video feed during their streams. The RTX IO on the other hand, focuses on reducing CPU utilization in PCs and improving game dynamics.